Analysts Anticipate People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. People’s United Financial posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.25 to $19.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374,649 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 121.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $53,646,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,791,000 after buying an additional 3,062,042 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

