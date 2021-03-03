Analysts Anticipate Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.88 Million

Brokerages expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to announce sales of $55.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.75 million and the lowest is $54.02 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $32.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $224.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.37 million to $227.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $230.86 million, with estimates ranging from $230.32 million to $231.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%.

SB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Safe Bulkers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,370 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 29,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 105,363 shares during the period. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

See Also: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.