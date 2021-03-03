Analysts Anticipate Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will announce sales of $5.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.65 million to $6.00 million. Selecta Biosciences reported sales of $6.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $10.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $14.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $33.36 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $51.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 816.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 885,381 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9,916.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,319,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,863 shares during the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

