Analysts Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $136.91 Million

Brokerages expect that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will report sales of $136.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.60 million. Switch reported sales of $128.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $571.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $562.40 million to $577.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $636.99 million, with estimates ranging from $628.30 million to $644.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist began coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.28.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,444,833.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $259,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,159,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,742,356.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,592. 30.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Switch by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Switch by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Switch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Switch by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWCH opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 118.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

