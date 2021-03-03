Analysts Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Million

Analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce sales of $3.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $5.50 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $510,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 527.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.81 million to $14.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.77 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $15.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $45,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $82,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.