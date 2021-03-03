Analysts Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Viavi Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

VIAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of VIAV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 40,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,378. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 102.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $17.13.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $36,492.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,452 shares of company stock worth $240,242 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

