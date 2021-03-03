Analysts Expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will post sales of $2.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the lowest is $2.42 million. Applied DNA Sciences posted sales of $550,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 392.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year sales of $14.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.44 million to $19.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.66 million, with estimates ranging from $23.32 million to $32.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APDN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

