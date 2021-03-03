Analysts Expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Codexis reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%.

CDXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,068.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,596,000 after acquiring an additional 721,785 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,472,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,098,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Codexis by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,513,000 after purchasing an additional 434,137 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 41.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,412,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 412,131 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -64.57 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

