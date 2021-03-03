Analysts Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,000%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

COLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

COLL stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.88 million, a PE ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $352,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,412 shares of company stock valued at $646,670 in the last three months. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,838,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,239,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 835,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 122,279 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 788,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

