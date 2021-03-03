Analysts Expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 270%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 40.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

