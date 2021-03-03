Analysts Expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Equities research analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.01. CyrusOne posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CyrusOne.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%.

CONE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $62.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,408. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 96,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,711,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 576,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,143,000 after buying an additional 49,612 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.