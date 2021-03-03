Analysts Expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $421.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will post sales of $421.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $432.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $411.60 million. Herc posted sales of $436.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Herc from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Herc stock opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Herc has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $91.24.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Herc by 40,000.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Herc by 987.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

