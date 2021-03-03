Analysts Expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Insperity reported earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSP. Truist upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

NYSE NSP traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $89.23. The company had a trading volume of 336,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Insperity has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average is $78.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

