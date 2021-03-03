Analysts Expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Itron posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $117.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Itron has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $120.80. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.68 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 286.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Itron by 16.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Itron by 38.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 22.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

