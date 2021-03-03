Analysts Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report $92.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the lowest is $79.10 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $58.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $361.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $335.20 million to $393.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $347.21 million, with estimates ranging from $314.60 million to $406.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after acquiring an additional 120,220 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 1,233.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 60,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 55,871 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 48,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 25,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

