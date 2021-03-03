Analysts Expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.07. Planet Fitness posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Planet Fitness.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%.

Several research firms have commented on PLNT. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.76.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total transaction of $3,239,851.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,626,568. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 8.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,860,000 after purchasing an additional 114,960 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 37.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average of $70.15. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,207.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.