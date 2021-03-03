Analysts Expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.59 Million

Analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will report sales of $14.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.60 million and the lowest is $13.98 million. The Bank of Princeton reported sales of $11.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year sales of $56.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.96 million to $60.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $57.42 million, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $59.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BPRN shares. B. Riley upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

