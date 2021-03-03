Analysts Expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.02 Million

Analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will report $154.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.34 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $140.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $621.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $604.06 million to $638.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $634.67 million, with estimates ranging from $612.64 million to $656.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $156.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.20 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMR. BTIG Research began coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The RMR Group by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

