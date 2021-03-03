Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Birchcliff Energy (BIREF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS: BIREF):

2/19/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.75 to $3.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $2.50 to $3.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.25 to $3.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $3.00 to $3.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $3.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $3.25 to $3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.75 to $2.85. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.75 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $3.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $2.50 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.25 to $4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. 113,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Get Birchcliff Energy Ltd alerts:

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $121.46 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.