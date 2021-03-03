Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Birchcliff Energy (BIREF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS: BIREF):
- 2/19/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.
- 2/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.75 to $3.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $2.50 to $3.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.25 to $3.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $3.00 to $3.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $3.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $3.25 to $3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.75 to $2.85. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.75 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $3.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $2.50 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.25 to $4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. 113,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.75.
Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $121.46 million during the quarter.
