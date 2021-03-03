Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/25/2021 – Independence Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – Independence Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “
- 2/19/2021 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “
- 2/18/2021 – Independence Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2021 – Independence Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,809. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.96.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
Further Reading: What are convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.