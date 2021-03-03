Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/25/2021 – Independence Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Independence Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

2/19/2021 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

2/18/2021 – Independence Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Independence Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,809. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

