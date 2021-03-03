Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Medpace (MEDP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ: MEDP) in the last few weeks:

2/23/2021 – Medpace was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

2/19/2021 – Medpace was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

2/17/2021 – Medpace had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $135.00 to $180.00.

2/16/2021 – Medpace had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $155.00 to $178.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Medpace was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $159.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

1/15/2021 – Medpace was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

1/12/2021 – Medpace was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $159.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

1/7/2021 – Medpace was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $165.21 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $177.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.29.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $30,646,408.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,563,309.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 185,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $25,941,773.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $98,972,418.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 532,750 shares of company stock worth $75,251,608 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $46,440,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Medpace by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Medpace by 231,736.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,813,000 after purchasing an additional 113,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

