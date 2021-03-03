Analysts Set Expectations for MasTec, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MasTec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTZ. UBS Group upped their target price on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on MasTec from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.10. MasTec has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $92.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in MasTec by 22.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,839,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after acquiring an additional 520,163 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in MasTec by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,333,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,114,000 after buying an additional 540,467 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in MasTec by 516.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after buying an additional 1,208,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,873 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

