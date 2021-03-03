Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ShockWave Medical (SWAV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV):

2/25/2021 – ShockWave Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $132.00 to $134.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – ShockWave Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $130.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – ShockWave Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $132.00 to $134.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/18/2021 – ShockWave Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

2/3/2021 – ShockWave Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

2/2/2021 – ShockWave Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $87.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – ShockWave Medical was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $96.00.

1/12/2021 – ShockWave Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $134.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $120.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $143.79.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. On average, analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $371,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,520.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 555,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $324,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 980,000 shares of company stock worth $120,166,820 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

