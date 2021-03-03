Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Krones (KRN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Krones (ETR: KRN) recently:

3/3/2021 – Krones was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Krones was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Krones was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Krones was given a new €94.00 ($110.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Krones was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Krones was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Krones was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Krones was given a new €89.00 ($104.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Krones was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Krones was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Krones was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Krones was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR:KRN traded down €1.85 ($2.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €69.10 ($81.29). 61,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of €61.33. Krones AG has a 12 month low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 12 month high of €78.35 ($92.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

