Analyzing NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) & AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

NovoCure has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

71.1% of NovoCure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of NovoCure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NovoCure and AVITA Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 1 4 4 0 2.33 AVITA Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00

NovoCure presently has a consensus price target of $129.13, indicating a potential downside of 15.65%. AVITA Medical has a consensus price target of $33.40, indicating a potential upside of 45.53%. Given AVITA Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than NovoCure.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NovoCure and AVITA Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $351.32 million 44.63 -$7.23 million ($0.07) -2,187.00 AVITA Medical $14.26 million 34.81 -$42.03 million ($2.07) -11.09

NovoCure has higher revenue and earnings than AVITA Medical. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVITA Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NovoCure and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure 4.26% 7.40% 3.94% AVITA Medical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NovoCure beats AVITA Medical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma. It is also developing products that are in Phase 2 pilot and Phase 3 pivotal trials for brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the European Union, Japan, and internationally. It has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with MSD to evaluate tumor treating fields together with KEYTRUDA, an anti-PD-1 therapy; and a strategic alliance with the NYU Grossman School of Medicine's Department of Radiation Oncology that provides a framework for preclinical and clinical development projects studying Tumor Treating Fields. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc. operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's own skin for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients eighteen years and older. The company has a research collaboration with the University of Colorado School of Medicine to establish and explore development of a spray-on treatment for patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and a research collaboration with Houston Methodist Research Institute to explore novel approaches for skin rejuvenation. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to AVITA Medical Inc. in December 2020. AVITA Medical Inc. is based in Valencia, California.

