Andrew William Fraser Brown Sells 6,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total value of $1,133,940.00.

ZS traded down $14.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.83. 2,690,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,019. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of -211.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.83.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $128,696,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,301,000 after purchasing an additional 453,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 926.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.