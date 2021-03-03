Anglo American (LON:AAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,004.50

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,004.50 ($39.25) and last traded at GBX 2,988 ($39.04), with a volume of 256300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,957.50 ($38.64).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,089.33 ($27.30).

Get Anglo American alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £40.69 billion and a PE ratio of 17.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,655.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,240.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,430 ($31.75) per share, with a total value of £143,856 ($187,948.78). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,397 ($31.32) per share, for a total transaction of £13,662.90 ($17,850.67). Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,496 shares of company stock worth $15,766,596.

About Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.