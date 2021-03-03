Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

AGPIF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,477. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.