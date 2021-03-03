Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS:AGPIF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. 920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,477. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

