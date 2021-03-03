Anglo Pacific Group’s (AGPIF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS AGPIF traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. 920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,477. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

