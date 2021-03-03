AnimalGo Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.25 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One AnimalGo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. AnimalGo has a total market capitalization of $15.36 million and $1.25 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AnimalGo has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00059427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.25 or 0.00775058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00027739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00061802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00029997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

AnimalGo Token Profile

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a token. It launched on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 tokens. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io

