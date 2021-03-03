Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) shot up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.48 and last traded at $28.37. Approximately 110,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 325,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Annovis Bio stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Annovis Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. Its lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

