ANON Market Cap Reaches $38,774.78 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, ANON has traded flat against the US dollar. ANON has a total market cap of $38,774.78 and approximately $37.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.83 or 0.00479355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00072521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00059678 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.31 or 0.00781813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00027867 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

