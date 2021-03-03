Anoncoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.00 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $106,274.19 and approximately $5.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anoncoin has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 71.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

