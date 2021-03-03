Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%.

Shares of ATRS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 86,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,404. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a market cap of $713.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ATRS. TheStreet raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

In related news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,459,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,563,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 7,278 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $34,570.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,328,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,462.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 713,133 shares of company stock worth $3,468,268 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.