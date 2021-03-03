Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $23,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,366,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 1,122.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,150,000 after acquiring an additional 291,084 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 2,232.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,686,000 after acquiring an additional 283,961 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Anthem by 490.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,960,000 after acquiring an additional 268,527 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Anthem by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,406,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,708,000 after acquiring an additional 259,562 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANTM. Stephens decreased their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.60.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $340.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.52.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

