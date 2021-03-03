Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Short Interest Up 140.0% in February

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the January 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ANTH opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
About Anthera Pharmaceuticals
