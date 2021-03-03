AntiMatter Market Cap Achieves $18.38 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003834 BTC on exchanges. AntiMatter has a market cap of $18.38 million and $595,060.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AntiMatter alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.11 or 0.00478478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00073225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00078110 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00082560 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.23 or 0.00498297 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00053889 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AntiMatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AntiMatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.