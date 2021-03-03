Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Shares of Apache stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,488,396. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. Apache has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. Analysts expect that Apache will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apache during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Motco raised its holdings in Apache by 13,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

