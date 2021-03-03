Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 319,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after buying an additional 189,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,014,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,056,000 after buying an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 6,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $323,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,269 shares of company stock worth $5,490,491. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. As a group, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APLS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

