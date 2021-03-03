Aperio Group LLC Acquires 17,452 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Patterson Companies worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In other Patterson Companies news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

