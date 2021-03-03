Aperio Group LLC Acquires 8,947 Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in China Southern Airlines were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZNH. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. China Southern Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

China Southern Airlines stock opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. China Southern Airlines Company Limited has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH).

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.