Aperio Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,578 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

