Aperio Group LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,568 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,071 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBCT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 315.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 167,579 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.