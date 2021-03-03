Aperio Group LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3,951.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 123,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $515,771.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,046 shares in the company, valued at $10,422,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $5,534,593.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,691 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $135.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $144.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.51.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

XLRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.79.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.