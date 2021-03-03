Aperio Group LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 551.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,674 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 844.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Shares of REYN opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 15.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

