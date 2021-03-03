Aperio Group LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Greif worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Greif by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Greif by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Greif by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Greif by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

GEF opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $295,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 104,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,686.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,649.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,450 shares of company stock worth $1,266,545 over the last three months. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

