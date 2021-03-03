Aperio Group LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of Sanderson Farms worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAFM. Barclays upped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.11.

In related news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $154.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $159.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.09 and its 200-day moving average is $131.66.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. Analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

