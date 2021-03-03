Aperio Group LLC Purchases 13,425 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of Energizer worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,503,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,019,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,921,000 after buying an additional 33,379 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3,029.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after buying an additional 336,864 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Energizer by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,590,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average is $43.53.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

