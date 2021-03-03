Aperio Group LLC Purchases 1,575 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.13% of Astec Industries worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 210.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 15.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 23.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 122.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average is $58.26. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $74.40.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

